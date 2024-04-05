FIRST LOOK | Jose 'Tito' Sanchez, An Old School Brawler, A Body Snatcher Who Stays In The Pocket!





Golden Boy Promotions presents First Look: Featuring Jose ‘Tito’ Ramirez.

One of boxing’s most energetic and fan-friendly fighters working his way up the Super Bantamweight Division, Tito Sanchez(12-0, 7 KOs) of the Coachella Valley will headline the first Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN of the year at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino on Thursday, April 4th, 2024. Sanchez will defend his undefeated record against Erik Ruiz (17-10-1, 7 KOs) of Oxnard, Ca. The event will be broadcast live worldwide on DAZN beginning at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET.

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2024 #tito #sanchez #boxinghighlights #WatchOnDAZN #GoldenBoyFightNight #FightNight #first #look

Shop Golden Boy

https://bit.ly/3qFl98W

Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

https://bit.ly/3s4shMw

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:

https://bit.ly/45aPCL6

Like Golden Boy on Facebook:

https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl