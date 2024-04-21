Filip Hrgovic Vs Zhilei Zhang: Full Fight (Matchroom Archive)





As both Filip Hrgovic and Zhilei Zhang have been added to June 1’s 5 vs 5 showdown in Saudi Arabia against Daniel Dubois and Deontay Wilder respectively, go back to when both fighters fought in Jeddah back in August 2022. Watch the full fight in our archive series.

