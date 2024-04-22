“Leach Is Must Win Coming Off My Loss”- Peter McGrail Returns After First Defeat





Just three and a half months on from sustaining a shock knockout defeat to Ja’Rico O’Quinn in Phoenix, Peter McGrail had agreed to an immediate rematch. Personal family reasons resulted in the big punching American to later withdraw from the contest which opened the door for former British Champion Marc Leach. We catchup with the slick Southpaw McGrail in training camp ahead of our NXTGEN main event on April 27 in Liverpool as he looks to bounce back to winning ways.

#PeterMcGrail #NXTGEN #Boxing

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.