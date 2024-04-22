Home / Boxing News / “Baby Bull Future Champions” this Saturday with live broadcast on YouTube  – World Boxing Association

“Baby Bull Future Champions” this Saturday with live broadcast on YouTube  – World Boxing Association

Boxing News

This Saturday the “Baby Bull Future Champions”, an initiative of former world champion Juan Diaz, supported by the World Boxing Association (WBA), will take place in Houston, Texas. 

The event will take place at the BBB Academy Gym and will be full of great local amateur boxing talents with live broadcasting through the official YouTube channel of the pioneer organization: World Boxing Association. 

Diaz was a great world champion and an excellent boxer, but after his retirement he has become an integral businessman who aims to support boxing, for that reason, the WBA did not hesitate for a second to join as a sponsor of this great event on U.S. soil that will bring great benefits to young people who dream of reaching greatness. 

The organization has already held events of this style under the framework of WBA Future Champions in other countries in an effort to give opportunities to boxers from around the world. 

This Saturday’s event will begin at 7:00 p.m. local time and is expected to feature great fights in an unprecedented sporting exchange in this city.



