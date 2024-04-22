Nataly Delgado triumphed in Guyana  – World Boxing Association

On Saturday night, the Panamanian Nataly Delgado defeated the Venezuelan Johana Zuñiga and won the FEDELATIN super flyweight belt of the World Boxing Association in the city of Georgetown, Guyana.

Delgado is ranked number 12 in the WBA world ranking at 115 pounds where the Argentinean Clara Lescurat, with whom the Panamanian has already fought in March 2022, reigns supreme.

Both Zuñiga and Delgado, have careers that stand out for the level of opponents they have faced and the opposition they have been able to present in the ring in some of these clashes.

The show they have given in Guyana was worthy of two experienced warriors who still keep alive the hope of becoming world champions.

Delgado won unanimously with the following scorecards: 2 by 96-94 and one by 97-93.

Delgado adds his 14th victory of which 5 were defined before the limit, and has 7 losses and 2 draws.



