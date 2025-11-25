Two WBA Baltic Titles Up for Grabs in Poland – World Boxing Association

On November 29, Poland will host a high-stakes night of boxing featuring two championship bouts sanctioned by the World Boxing Association (WBA). In the middleweight division (160 lbs), Poland’s own Karol Welter squares off against Uzbekistan’s Misto Abdulaev for the WBA Baltic title. Meanwhile, at light heavyweight (175 lbs), Polish contender Sebastián Wiktorzak takes on Bosnia’s Ahmed Dananovic for the regional crown of the sport’s pioneering sanctioning body.

The matchup between Welter and Abdulaev shapes up as a classic clash of styles. Welter, known for his tactical discipline and a reliable, educated jab, looks to dictate the tempo from mid-range. Abdulaev, on the other hand, arrives with a reputation as a pressure fighter—aggressive, heavy-handed, and always hunting for ways to close the gap and make it a rougher, more physical fight.

The WBA Baltic middleweight strap carries major implications for the European and global rankings, giving both men every incentive to make a statement and punch their way toward bigger opportunities.

In the second title fight of the card, Sebastián Wiktorzak will try to capitalize on the home crowd against Ahmed Dananovic, a rugged, durable opponent. Wiktorzak, a more patient and technically polished boxer, aims to break down the Bosnian with steady body work and sharp counters. Dananovic will look to flip the script with sheer physical strength and steady pressure, hoping to crack the Pole’s defensive shell.

The World Boxing Association continues expanding the sport across the globe, and the WBA Baltic platform remains a key pillar in the organization’s ongoing growth throughout Europe.