Queensberry Announce Huge Double Signing

Queensberry is proud to announce the major double signing of two of the brightest rising stars in world boxing.

Uzbekistan’s elite amateur standouts — Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev (24) and Javokhir Ummataliev (20) — have officially signed their first professional contracts with Queensberry. The pair made headlines earlier this year after both captured gold at the 2025 World Boxing Championships in Liverpool, confirming their status as two of the most talented young fighters on the planet.

Now, they take the next step in their journey.

Both men will make their professional debuts in Russia this weekend. Muydinkhujaev, who won gold at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, will enter the welterweight division, where his blend of speed and precision is expected to make an immediate impact. Ummataliev, a powerful and composed operator, joins Queensberry’s light heavyweight ranks and is ready to make his name in a tough division.

Queensberry believes these two exceptional prospects have the potential to rise fast, capture major titles, and become future stars of the sport.

Remember the names: Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev and Javokhir Ummataliev. This is just the beginning of what promises to be two spectacular professional careers.