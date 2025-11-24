Isabel Rivero Makes History in Valladolid – World Boxing Association

Valladolid’s own Isabel Rivero (12-3-1, 1 KO) carved her name into the history books on November 21 in Valladolid, Spain, scoring a hard-fought majority decision (97–93, 96–94, 95–95) over Mexico’s Silvia “La Guerrerita” Torres (22-5-3, 7 KO) to capture the WBA Light Minimumweight World Title (102 lbs).

The bout, staged at the Polideportivo Pilar Fernández Valderrama, delivered twelve rounds of tight, tactical action. Rivero showcased her crisp distance control and sharp counterpunching, while Torres leaned on her ring savvy and heavier hands to try and turn the tide. The scorecards reflected the competitiveness of the fight: two judges saw Rivero ahead, while the third called it even, sealing the Spaniard’s win by majority decision.

A pioneer of women’s boxing in Castilla y León and already a two-time European champion, Rivero now claims the first world title of her career, becoming just the third woman in Spain’s history to secure a WBA belt.

For Torres, the setback stalls her pursuit of another world crown, though her performance reaffirmed her place among the elite of the lighter divisions.

With the WBA light Minimumweight title now around her waist, Rivero vaults into prime position within the global rankings — a step away from a shot at the absolute title and potentially future unifications. The night in Valladolid also stands as a milestone for Spanish women’s boxing, signaling its continued rise on the international stage.