"Mission Accomplished!"- Beatriz Ferreira Wins World Lightweight Title Matchroom Boxing 1 hour ago Boxing Videos Beatriz Ferreira talks after winning the IBF World Title vs Yanina del Carmen Lescano in Liverpool! The Beast from Brazil talks her next objective, the Olympics in Paris and the ambition to collect more World Titles.