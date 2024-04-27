Home / Boxing Videos / “Mission Accomplished!”- Beatriz Ferreira Wins World Lightweight Title

“Mission Accomplished!”- Beatriz Ferreira Wins World Lightweight Title

Matchroom Boxing



Beatriz Ferreira talks after winning the IBF World Title vs Yanina del Carmen
Lescano in Liverpool! The Beast from Brazil talks her next objective, the Olympics in Paris and the ambition to collect more World Titles.

#Boxing #BeatrizFerreria #TheBeast

