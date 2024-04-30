Bazinyan-Phinn for WBA regional belt on Thursday in Montreal  – World Boxing Association

Undefeated super middleweight Erik Bazinyan will defend his Wolrld Boxing Association (WBA) Continental North America belt on Thursday night against Shakeel Phinn in the main event to be held at the Casino de Montreal, Canada.

Bazinyan, 28, intends to remain as champion with an unblemished record. Born in Armenia, but has Canadian citizenship, where he has made his entire career since his debut in 2013. He has good punching power, knows how to box and adapts to situations, making him a very difficult opponent to beat.

Phinn is a 33-year-old veteran who comes in with five wins in a row. The Quebec native has not lost a fight since 2019 and is a battle-hardened boxer who is always looking to make his opponents uncomfortable and wants to take advantage of this great opportunity for the regional title.

Bazinyan has a 34-win record, is undefeated and has knocked out 23 opponents. On Phinn’s side, he has 26 wins, 3 losses, 1 draw and 17 knockouts.



