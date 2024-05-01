Home / Boxing Videos / “Zhang was going to BITE him!” Willy Hutchinson “had Daniel Dubois in a HEADLOCK” & digs at Richards

“Zhang was going to BITE him!” Willy Hutchinson “had Daniel Dubois in a HEADLOCK” & digs at Richards

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions



Willy Hutchinson is set for the toughest fight of his career to date when he faces Craig Richards on June 1st. The Hutch Train discussed the challenge with Dev Sahni.

