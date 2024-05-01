Home / Boxing News / Alaniz and Haghighat Joo awarded by the WBA in April  – World Boxing Association

Alaniz and Haghighat Joo awarded by the WBA in April  – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association 2 hours ago Boxing News

The Women’s Championships Committee of the World Boxing Association (WBA) released its April rankings and awards, in which Gabriela Alaniz won Fighter of the Month and Sara Haghighat Joo was the Honorable Mention. 

Alaniz took revenge against Marlen Esparza last Saturday and defeated her by split decision to keep the Flyweight belt of the pioneer organization in a great battle in California. The Argentine had lost to Esparza in a controversial majority decision in 2023 but came back for a second chance and was able to take it. 

In the case of Haghighat Joo, she dethroned Maria Guadalupe Bautista with a unanimous decision in a fight also held last Saturday in Toronto, Canada. The home fighter made a smart fight and knew how to take advantage to beat the Mexican and keep the belt in the light flyweight category.

The women’s rankings for April are already published and can be checked by anyone interested in the WBA official website.



Source link

Tags

About World Boxing Association

Check Also

Stanionis and Maestre promise a war in the ring – World Boxing Association

Stanionis and Maestre promise a war in the ring – World Boxing Association

Eimantas Stanionis and Gabriel Maestre will star in one of the most interesting fights on …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved