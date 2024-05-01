Alaniz and Haghighat Joo awarded by the WBA in April  – World Boxing Association

The Women’s Championships Committee of the World Boxing Association (WBA) released its April rankings and awards, in which Gabriela Alaniz won Fighter of the Month and Sara Haghighat Joo was the Honorable Mention.

Alaniz took revenge against Marlen Esparza last Saturday and defeated her by split decision to keep the Flyweight belt of the pioneer organization in a great battle in California. The Argentine had lost to Esparza in a controversial majority decision in 2023 but came back for a second chance and was able to take it.

In the case of Haghighat Joo, she dethroned Maria Guadalupe Bautista with a unanimous decision in a fight also held last Saturday in Toronto, Canada. The home fighter made a smart fight and knew how to take advantage to beat the Mexican and keep the belt in the light flyweight category.

The women’s rankings for April are already published and can be checked by anyone interested in the WBA official website.



