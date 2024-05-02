Home / Boxing Videos / “Frank Warren gave me EXTRA energy!” Ammo Williams FIRED UP for Hamzah Sheeraz & inspired by Wilder

“Frank Warren gave me EXTRA energy!” Ammo Williams FIRED UP for Hamzah Sheeraz & inspired by Wilder

Boxing Videos



Ammo Williams opened up on being seen as an underdog for his 5 v 5 bout with Hamzah Sheeraz. He sat down with Dev Sahni to explain why he believes an upset is coming on June 1st and how he’s seeked inspiration from Matchroom teammate and captain Deontay Wilder.

