Canelo and Crawford Light Up New York with Explosive Face-Off – World Boxing Association

The promotional tour for the long-awaited showdown between Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and Terence Crawford hit a boiling point Sunday in New York City, where the two champions nearly came to blows during a fiery face-off.

Tensions flared early during the press conference, sparked by a sharp exchange of words. Canelo, with a smirk, suggested using a smaller ring to keep Crawford from “running.” The undefeated American didn’t hesitate to fire back: “The only thing I’ll be running into is your head.” That line lit a fuse — Canelo shoved Crawford, forcing security to step in and separate the fighters.

Ironically, just moments before the scuffle, Canelo had shown respect for his opponent: “He’s a legend of the sport, a great fighter. Beating him would be one of the biggest wins of my career.”

Set for September 13 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the bout will see Canelo put his super middleweight titles on the line, while Crawford — undefeated in 41 fights — looks to make history by jumping up two weight classes.

Sunday’s face-off in New York was just a taste of what’s to come: a clash of styles, egos, and legacies. And if the energy in the ring matches the heat on that stage, September 13 is shaping up to be an unforgettable night in boxing.