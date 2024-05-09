LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE! Denzel Bentley vs Danny Dignum | Nathaniel Collins, Ryan Garner & More





Join us at Shoreditch Town Hall, right around the corner from the historic York Hall, as we hear from former world title contenders Denzel Bentley and Danny Dignum, who both look to climb back up the middleweight rankings. We’ll also hear from Nathaniel Collins, Ryan Garner, Archie Sharp, Tommy Fletcher and more as they preview their respected fights.

You can watch the full card this Saturday on TNT Sports, from 7pm.

