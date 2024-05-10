ROCKIN’ FIGHTS 47 WEIGH-IN | Star Boxing

Huntington, New York (May 10, 2024)—FRIDAY, MAY 10TH, Star Boxing will hold the weigh-in for Rockin’ Fights 47 that will take place this Saturday night at The Paramount in Huntington.

The weigh-in will take place at The Hilton Long Island /Huntington (598 Broad Mellow Road in Melville, NY) and will begin today (Friday) at noon ET, with fighters to hit the scales at approximately1pm. The weighin is open to the public.

The main event will feature undefeated super middleweight Junior Younan taking on Ricardo Luna in a WBA Continental Gold Title fight.

Prelims will include Danny (“El Gallo”) Gonzalez against Danny Murray in a welterweight bout in their New York vs New Jersey showdown.

Also seeing action is undefeated Irish junior welterweight Ryan O’Rourke taking on Polish Puncher Michal Bulik in a six-round bout in an international special feature attraction.

In another six-round bout, undefeated Ronny Reyes of Manhattan, New York (Lower EastSide) takes on hard-punching Bronx based Yeuri Andujar, who will be in his 14th pro fight. This fight has a Caribbean beat as both have proud Dominican Republic heritage and will be battling for pride in what figures to be an entertaining super featherweight contest.

John (Fighting Irish) McDonagh of Queens, NY will take on Tevin Terrance of Quebec, Canada in a four round super middleweight bout.

Ralph Clemente of nearby Ronkonkoma, Long Island, NY, will look to thrill the hometown fans in Huntington as he makes his pro debut against Kijonti Davis, New Orleans, Louisiana, who has 6 pro fights under his belt, in four round middleweight tilt.

Get your tickets now and join us at the Paramount Fight Night

If you can’t make it to New York, watch the fights live on StarBoxing.TV (available on website, Apple IOS, Google, Roku and other platforms. See link further below.

