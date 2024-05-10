Mercado & Ali World Title clash confirmed for Phoenix

Ali (9-1 2 KOs) enters her first World title bout full of confidence having gained sweet revenge over Julissa Guzman in her last outing in Monte Carlo in November. Ali was stopped by the Mexican in June in New Orleans, but Ali, who became the first fighter to represent Somalia in the 202 Olympics, outboxed her foe in the rematch and is thrilled to be getting the chance to land the coveted green and gold.

“It’s hard to articulate how much this means to me,” said Ali. “As an athlete and as a person you set yourself goals and challenges in your life and in your career. Some of them you meet and some of them you don’t. I’ve never really found any happiness or satisfaction so far in the milestones and achievements I’ve made. I truly feel that being crowned the WBC champion, which is something that I’ve always wanted since I picked up a pair of boxing gloves when I was 12 years old, finally gives me some peace in the long road of struggles that have gotten me to this point.

“Although I’ve found success both inside and outside the ring, I’ve actually had very few people in my life that have truly championed me and invested in me, be it time, money or energy. I’m eternally grateful to Eddie Hearn and Frank Smith for seeing the vision when so many didn’t. To Mauricio Sulaiman, a man who I owe this fight to and someone who has ensured that my dream can come true. And finally, to Kevin Rooney that fought like hell to make sure this deal got done so he can see that green and gold belt around my waist.”

Mercado vs. Ali is part of a stacked night of action in Phoenix topped by the mouthwatering clash between Estrada and Rodriguez, as former World champions Sunny Edwards and Adrian Curiel collide, and unbeaten duo Arturo Cardenas and Danny Barrios meet for the WBC Continental Americas Super-Bantamweight title.

“I’m delighted that we’ve been able to get this great fight over the line,” said Hearn. “Yamileth has reigned long as the WBC champion and is sure to have the fans on her side on June 29, but Ramla has always taken every challenge she’s faced head-on, and Phoenix will be no different.

“Our main event is one of the fights of the year, and the undercard is fantastic – this is going to be a night to remember in Arizona.”