Ready For War ⚔️ Jai Opetaia & Mairis Brieidis Make Weight For Rematch

This is going to be carnage! Jai Opetaia and Mairis Briedis do battle for a second time for the IBF World and Ring Magazine Cruiserweight Titles in Riyadh in support to Fury vs Usyk!
#Shorts #Boxing #jaiopetaia
This is going to be carnage! Jai Opetaia and Mairis Briedis do battle for a second time for the IBF World and Ring Magazine Cruiserweight Titles in Riyadh in support to Fury vs Usyk!
#Shorts #Boxing #jaiopetaia
Tags * Boxing Brieidis Eddie Hearn Interview Jai Mairis Matchroom Matchroom Boxing Opetaia READY Rematch war weight
*** Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube ⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On …