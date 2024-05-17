Home / Boxing Videos / Ready For War ⚔️ Jai Opetaia & Mairis Brieidis Make Weight For Rematch

Ready For War ⚔️ Jai Opetaia & Mairis Brieidis Make Weight For Rematch

Matchroom Boxing 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



This is going to be carnage! Jai Opetaia and Mairis Briedis do battle for a second time for the IBF World and Ring Magazine Cruiserweight Titles in Riyadh in support to Fury vs Usyk!

#Shorts #Boxing #jaiopetaia

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Joe Cordina Vs Anthony Cacace: Weigh In & Face Off 👀💪

*** Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube ⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved