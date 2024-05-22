New Date & Venue for Prizefighter in Japan Confirmed

“We are thrilled at the return of Prizefighter,” said Matchroom Boxing CEO, Frank Smith.

“The reaction so far has been brilliant. It is an exciting line-up of Middleweight fighters from all around the world.

“With the winner taking home $1million, it really is a life-changing opportunity for these fighters. May the best man win.”

Rakuten Ticket, Inc. President Joe Umemoto added: “We are truly excited to be a part of this historic moment, bringing world-class boxing to Japan in collaboration with Matchroom and NSN.

“This partnership reflects Rakuten Ticket’s commitment to diversifying the sporting landscape in the country. The $1million Prizefighter series, featuring top middleweight contenders, will undoubtedly captivate fans not only in Japan but globally.

“Our collaboration underscores our dedication to supporting and promoting diverse and thrilling sports events. Get ready for an unforgettable experience on July 15.”

President and founder of NSN, Joel Borràs said: “This marks a groundbreaking moment as Matchroom introduces top-tier boxing to Japan for the first time. This one-of-a-kind event will showcase the best Middleweights and captivate fans worldwide.

“We’re thrilled to bring this historic spectacle to Japan. Matchroom’s global influence in promoting boxing adds immense significance to this occasion. Don’t miss the chance to witness history in the making, as fighters secure their legacies with this unprecedented million-dollar winners’ prize.”

Each Fight Night in the series will also be incentivised with a bumper $100,000 knockout bonus on offer for successful fighters who stop their opponents inside the distance.

If there are four knockouts, for instance, the pot will be split accordingly meaning each fighter would pocket $25,000 each.

Further news can be found at matchroomboxing.com with updates on media credentials for fight week to be shared in due course.

Prizefighter Quarter-Final Draw in Full:

Kunimoto vs Kani

Dickinson vs Takesako

Yilixiati vs Conway

McKenna vs Estela

Meet the fighters:

Riku Kunimoto (10-1, 4 KOs), Japan

Eiki Kani (8-3-3, 4 KOs), Japan

Kieron Conway (20-3-1, 5 KOs), England

Mark Dickinson (6-0, 2 KOs), England

Jeovanny Estela (14-0, 5 KOs), Puerto Rico

Aaron McKenna (18-0, 9 KOs), Ireland

Kuzuto Takesako (16-1-1, 15 KOs), Japan

Ainiwaer Yilixiati (19-1, 14 KOs), China