LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE! The Magnificent 7; Davies, Heaney, Essuman, Cameron, Dacres & More!





Join us for live coverage from London as we hear from the Magnificent 7 at the launch press conference. The latest edition takes place in Birmingham with fascinating match-ups across the card. Liam Davies defends his IBO world championship against Shahbaz Masoud, Nathan Heaney and Brad Pauls do battle once more, Solomon Dacres takes on David Adeleye and Chantelle Cameron makes her Queensberry debut. Owen Cooper steps up against Ekow Essuman, Ashley Lane defends his British title against Andrew Cain and Ezra Taylor also returns to action. Tune in to listen to all the fighters this afternoon.

Watch the Magnificent on Saturday 20th July, live on TNT Sports.

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/frankwarren_tv

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial

To license Queensberry Fight Footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact