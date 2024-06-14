Rubalcava pens promotional deal with Matchroom and completes Estrada Vs. Bam card

Leonardo Rubalcava has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom and will open the show at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday June 29 – completing the undercard to the blockbuster showdown between Juan Francisco Estrada and Jesse Rodriguez, live worldwide on DAZN.

Rubalcava (7-0 3 KOs) fights for the eighth time in the paid ranks since making his debut in Mexico in July 2023 and the Super-Lightweight is in action for the fourth time before the midway point of the year in Phoenix, with two of his three wins in 2024 coming inside the distance.

The Robert Garcia trained talent will start the action on a night topped by gym mate and new stablemate ‘Bam’ Rodriguez in his mouth-watering battle with Estrada, and the 21 year old four-time Mexican national champion will face William Flenoy (3-3-1 1 KO) over six rounds at

“I feel blessed for the opportunity to be part of Matchroom,” said Rubalcava. “I’m motivated to showcase my skills on this huge night and proudly represent Teocaltiche, Jalisco, Mexico worldwide.”

“Leonardo is a very talented and dedicated young man,” said Garcia. “Leo is one of the hardest workers in my gym, and he also works for his father, who owns a construction company. He shows up to the gym on his lunch break and spars some of the best fighters in boxing like Vergil Ortiz, Brandun Lee and Raymond Muratalla. Once sparring is done, he goes straight back to work. With the help of Eddie Hearn and Matchroom, I believe this young man will achieve a lot of great things in boxing.”

Rubalcava’s clash will kick off the Before the Bell action on June 29, with two more fights announced to complete the card, as Phoenix’s Fabian Rojo (8-0 6 KOs) faces New Mexico’s Daniel Gonzalez (5-1 2 KOs) over six rounds at Welterweight and unbeaten Californian Bantamweight Gabriel Muratalla (11-0 6 KOs) meets Mexican Carlos Fontes (23-3-1 19 KOs) over eight rounds.