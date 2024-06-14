Home / Boxing Videos / Tank vs. Martin & Benavidez vs. Gvozdyk WEIGH-IN RECAP

Tank vs. Martin & Benavidez vs. Gvozdyk WEIGH-IN RECAP

Premier Boxing Champions 25 mins ago Boxing Videos



This video is sponsored by DraftKings!

Gervonta Davis, Frank Martin, David Benavidez, Oleksandr Gvozdyk, and others weighed in ahead of their respective matchups on Saturday, June 15, 2024, live on PBC PPV on Prime Video and from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

#TankMartin & #BenavidezGvozdyk | Order NOW on PBC PPV on Prime Video: https://pbcham.ps/TankMartin

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:


https://instagram.com/premierboxing
https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions

Tags

About Premier Boxing Champions

Check Also

“I'll Send You To Hospital” 😲 Subriel Matias & Regis Prograis FaceTime Row 🤳

After a heated back-and-forth on social media during fight week, Subriel Matias and Regis Prograis …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved