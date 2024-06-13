Home / Boxing Videos / SUBRIEL MATIAS VS. LIAM PARO PRESS CONFERENCE LIVESTREAM

SUBRIEL MATIAS VS. LIAM PARO PRESS CONFERENCE LIVESTREAM

DAZN Boxing 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



June 13, 2024 — Subriel Matias vs. Liam Paro press conference live from Puerto Rico.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

Benavidez vs. Gvozdyk & Undercard FINAL PRESSER | #TankMartin & #BenavidezGvozdyk FIGHT WEEK

Tank vs. Martin & Benavidez vs. Gvozdyk, June 15 on PBC PPV on Prime Video …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved