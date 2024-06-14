Home / Boxing Videos / 💪 Subriel Matias Vs Liam Paro Both Make Weight & Final Face Off 👁️👁️

💪 Subriel Matias Vs Liam Paro Both Make Weight & Final Face Off 👁️👁️

Matchroom Boxing



We have a fight! Both Champion Subriel Matias and Challenger Liam Paro are on weight for their IBF Junior Welterweight World Title clash in Puerto Rico tomorrow night!

