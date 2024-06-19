Home / Boxing Videos / 3-0 Lightweight Prospect Ibraheem 'Spider' Sulaimaan Shows Off His Speed 🕷️

3-0 Lightweight Prospect Ibraheem 'Spider' Sulaimaan Shows Off His Speed 🕷️

Matchroom Boxing 14 mins ago Boxing Videos



JayKae Birmingham backed talent Ibraheem Sulaimaan is out to put on a show for his hometown fans this Saturday on the Tyler Denny vs Felix Cash undercard. Watch Spider fly at the public workout just 3 days out.

#Shorts #Boxing #Spider

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Viloria vs. Contreras HIGHLIGHTS: June 15, 2024 | PBC on Prime Video

Kicking off the stream, sensational super featherweight prospect Justin Viloria (6-0, 4 KOs) scored three …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved