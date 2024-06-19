Coyoacan will host new WBA Future this weekend  – World Boxing Association

The WBA Future Champions will return this weekend with an amateur boxing doubleheader between England and Mexico, which will take place at the Gimnasio Coyoacan, in Mexico City.

The activity will be organized by Coyoacán Boxing and will take place on Saturday and Sunday with the participation of fighters from both countries in an event that will be broadcast live on the official channel of the World Boxing Association on YouTube.

Saturday’s event will start at 4:00 p.m. (local time in Mexico), while Sunday’s will be at 11:00 a.m. and both will have free admission for the audience that comes to the gym and wants to attend the event.

This is the second time that Coyoacán Boxing participates hand in hand with the WBA in the organization of a Future and it is an honour for the organization to continue expanding this program that aims the development of young fighters around the world for the benefit of the sport.



