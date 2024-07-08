Home / Boxing Videos / Catterall: “I want the world title” 👑👀

Catterall: “I want the world title” 👑👀

DAZN Boxing 6 hours ago Boxing Videos



Jack Catterall has eyes firmly on becoming a world champion but first has to overcome former world super-lightweight champ Regis Prograis, on August 24 in Manchester.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Sign up to DAZN now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

“I Want More Belts!” – Reece Bellotti Eyes European Title, Gomez & Gill Rematch After Giles Win

British and Commonwealth Super Featherweight Champion Reece Bellotti talks after a successful defence against Levi …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved