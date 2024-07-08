Nate Diaz Reveals His Opinion On Dana White & State Of Fighter Pay | ALL THE SMOKE





On the latest episode of ALL THE SMOKE, Matt and Stak were joined by MMA star Nate Diaz for a rare interview. Watch this exclusive clip from the sit down where Nate gives his opinion on the hot topic of fighter pay and why he believes Dana White gets a little bit too much blame.

Watch the full episode: https://youtu.be/h909nkqS4GQ

