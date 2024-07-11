Flaz knocked out Escorcega and is new WBA Continental USA champion  – World Boxing Association

Puerto Rican Nicklaus Flaz won the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental USA welterweight belt with a fourth round knockout over Alfredo Escarcega on Wednesday night at the ProBox TV Events Center in Plant City, Florida.

It was one of the main fights of the ProBox event, which ended with a resounding victory for Flaz, allowing him to keep the pioneering body’s belt and maintain his great streak.

The 28-year-old Flaz showed his strength from the opening bell and demolished a good opponent who, although he tried to put up a fight, couldn’t do much in the ring.

For Flaz it was his fourth consecutive win after his 2020 loss to Janelson Bocachica. Since then he has defeated Brian Ceballo, Jahi Tucker and Luke Santamaria to tie with his win last night.

The Puerto Rican’s record now stands at 13 wins, 2 losses and 9 knockouts, while Escorcega’s record stands at 15 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw and 7 knockouts.