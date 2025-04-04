WBA Continental Titles on the Line in Kazakhstan – World Boxing Association

This Saturday, the prestigious Barys Arena in Astana, Kazakhstan, will play host to an electrifying night of championship boxing. With two high-stakes showdowns on tap, fight fans can expect fireworks as top contenders battle for WBA Continental supremacy.

In the super featherweight division, unbeaten Kazakh standout Sultan Zaurbek (19-0, 13 KOs) puts his flawless record on the line against South African contender Azinga Fuzile (18-2, 12 KOs) for the WBA Continental Super Featherweight Title. Fighting on home soil, Zaurbek will look to defend his undefeated streak against a rugged opponent known for his durability. Meanwhile, Fuzile, a battle-tested warrior, aims to silence the crowd and prove he has what it takes to pull off the upset.

Zaurbek last stepped into the ring on December 7, 2024, securing a dominant unanimous decision victory over Damian Wrzesinski in a bout that showcased his patience and superior technique. On the other side, Fuzile enters this fight with momentum, coming off an emphatic technical knockout win over Sebastianus Natanael on August 25, 2023, a performance that solidified his status as a legitimate contender.

In the super lightweight division, Kazakh powerhouse Batyrzhan Jukembayev (23-1, 18 KOs) will square off against British challenger Kane “Sugar” Gardner (17-4, 10 KOs) for the WBA Continental Gold Super Lightweight Title. Jukembayev, a relentless force in the division, looks to cement his position among the top contenders, while Gardner hopes to shake things up and spoil the hometown hero’s party.

Jukembayev, known for his brute strength and aggressive style, enters this bout fresh off a statement-making technical knockout victory over seasoned veteran Ivan Redkach on May 22, 2024. Meanwhile, Gardner, still reeling from a decision loss to Reece MacMillan last November, knows this is his shot at redemption—and he’ll need to bring his best to overcome the Kazakh juggernaut.

With championship glory at stake, expect nothing less than an all-out war in Astana.