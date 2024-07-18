Isaac Cruz ready for WBA defence – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association (WBA) super lightweight champion Isaac Cruz has entered the final phase of his preparation for his defence against Jose Valenzuela on August 3 in Los Angeles at the Riyadh Season event.

The Mexican is working in Mexico City with his team and was visited by the WBA team for a series of photographs and interviews in the days leading up to the fight.

Cruz said he feels in great condition and ready for another defence, while adding that it is a great honour to fight on such an important night and put his WBA world championship on the line.

The 26-year-old fighter will finalise details in the capital of his country before travelling to Los Angeles, where the Mexican presence will make him feel at home to face “Rayo” Valenzuela and seek to keep his crown in his possession.