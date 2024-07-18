Home / Boxing Videos / FULL Press Conference | Nathan Heaney vs Brad Pauls 2 | British Middleweight Championship

FULL Press Conference | Nathan Heaney vs Brad Pauls 2 | British Middleweight Championship

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 22 mins ago Boxing Videos



Nathan Heaney and Brad Pauls do battle once again for the British Title, Solomon Dacres defends his English title in a tough rematch against Michael Webster, Chantelle Cameron makes her Queensberry debut, Owen Cooper steps up against Ekow Essuman, Ashley Lane defends his British title against Andrew Cain and Ezra Taylor also returns to action. Tune in to listen to all the fighters this afternoon.

Watch the Magnificent 7 on Saturday 20th July, live on TNT Sports.

