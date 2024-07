Throwback | Jose Alvarado vs Keling Fonseca 1! Hometown Favoritism or Did Fonseca Get The Job Done?





Jose ‘El Karma’ Alvarado Has Been On A Devastating Knockout Streak Since This Big Learning Lesson!

Alvarado Looks To Get His Karma, After Suffering His First Loss To Fonseca In 2022, Alvarado Hasn’t Left The Decision To The Judges, And Now Looks To Avenge Himself As He Takes On Keling Fonseca Once Again In A Rematch at Estadio Ricardo Saprissa on July 20th, 2024, As Part Of The Yokasta Valle vs Ramandeep Kamur!

Jose ‘Karma’ Alvarado vs Keling Fonseca

Sept. 8th, 2022 – Ciudad Deportiva, San Jose, CR – #NguyenValle

