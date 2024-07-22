Andre Ward Joins The ATS Fight Family As CCO

Boxing Hall of Famer, two-division unified world champion and leading boxing analyst Andre “S.O.G.” Ward has joined ALL THE SMOKE FIGHT. Ward has been named Chief Content Officer and will lead original programming development and company direction for the new vertical. He also will host a weekly original series beginning in September.
ATS Fight is dedicated to delivering the best combat sports content in the game. ATS FIGHT is a division of ALL THE SMOKE PRODUCTIONS, a full-service production and creative agency founded in 2024 by NBA Champion Matt Barnes, and former Showtime Sports programmer Brian Dailey. ATS FIGHT surrounds combat sports events with premium storytelling, interviews and analysis from all corners of the fight game. With a reach of over 8 million followers across platforms, ATS FIGHT boasts a global audience that rivals all other entities in the industry, and is the only company dedicated to the holistic fight game. All ATS FIGHT programming is distributed on ALL THE SMOKE FIGHT YouTube channel, on DraftKings Network and on all major podcast platforms. Segments, clips, and additional content are optimized and distributed across ATS FIGHT social media platforms.
#allthesmoke #MMA #boxing #AllTheSmokeFight #andreward
