Home / Boxing Videos / Ryan Garner vs Archie Sharp Locked In | Unbeaten super-featherweights face off in head-to-head talk

Ryan Garner vs Archie Sharp Locked In | Unbeaten super-featherweights face off in head-to-head talk

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Ryan Garner and Archie Sharp sat down with Dev Sahni for an intriguing round table face-off. The room door is locked and both fighters are forced to engage and discussing their upcoming bout at The O2 on July 27th.

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/queensberry
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial
To license Fight Footage: https://imgvideoarchive.com/client/frank_warren_boxing

Tags

About Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions

Check Also

Mike Perry is ready to put on a show 🔥

#PaulPerry | July 20 | Live on DAZN: Click link in bio to buy Subscribe …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved