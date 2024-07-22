Che Kenneally crowned 175 world champion – World Boxing Association

Boxer Che Kenneally was crowned the new World Boxing Association middle heavyweight champion on Saturday by beating Angie Paola Rocha by third round technical knockout at the Southport Sharks AFL Club in Queensland, Australia.

Kenneally fought a demanding home contest against a more experienced fighter than herself in Colombia’s Rocha.

The local took advantage of her technical skills and power punching accuracy to put Rocha out of the fight and despite trying her open curving punches, she was unable to get any success. And in a good decision by her corner, she did not come out to continue the clash before the start of the third round.

Kenneally extended her record to five wins with two knockouts and not only remains undefeated but now leads the 175-pound class.