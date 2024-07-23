WBA orders Roach vs Batyrgaziev  – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee ordered the mandatory fight between super featherweight champion Lamont Roach Jr. and the interim champion, Albert Batyrgaziev.

The pioneer organization sent the official notice to both parties on Tuesday, July 23 and granted 30 days to complete the negotiation, a period that will end on August 22.

The decision is based on championship rule C.10, which states that a champion must defend the title against the next available top contender within nine (9) months from the date he became champion. In Roach’s case, he won the title on November 25, 2023 and his next mandatory defense expires on August 24 of this year, so he must measure himself against Batyrgaziev in his next bout.

On the other hand, WBA rule C.13- Fighting Limitations states that the champion cannot fight a boxer who is not the official opponent within sixty (60) days after the expiration of the mandatory defense period.

In case they do not reach an agreement within the given period or if any of the parties refuses to sign the contract, the championships committee may call for a purse bid according to the conditions set forth in the rules and regulations.