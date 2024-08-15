Home / Boxing Videos / Shakur Stevenson Opens Up On Promotional Future & Hits Back At 'Boring' Criticism

Shakur Stevenson Opens Up On Promotional Future & Hits Back At 'Boring' Criticism

DAZN Boxing 49 mins ago



Three-weight world champion Shakur Stevenson sits down with Akin Reyes and Barak Bess to discuss his promotional future as well as responding to comments made by Mason Betha and Cam’ron.

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

