Home / Boxing Videos / FULL PRESS CONFERENCE | Denzel Bentley vs Derrick Osaze & Aloys vs Birardi's Championship Fights

FULL PRESS CONFERENCE | Denzel Bentley vs Derrick Osaze & Aloys vs Birardi's Championship Fights

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Join us from Stratford, London as we hear from former world title contender Denzel Bentley & his opponent Derrick Osaze, who both look to climb up the middleweight rankings towards world title contender status. We’ll also hear from the Animal Aloys Junior as he prepares to face the undefeated Oronzo Birardi for the WBA Continental & IBO International Championships.

You can watch the full card this Saturday on TNT Sports, from 7pm.

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/queensberry
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial
To license Fight Footage: https://imgvideoarchive.com/client/frank_warren_boxing

Tags

About Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions

Check Also

Quick Jabs | Gabe Rosado vs Shane Mosley Jr! Rosado Puts WBO Intern. Belt Up For Grabs! (Highlights)

Gabe Rosado To Defend His Then Newly Won WBA Belt After Knocking Out, Top Prospect, …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved