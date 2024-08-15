Home / Boxing Videos / ICYMI | Bohachuk vs Ortiz Jr.! August 10th Was A Movie From Start To Finish! FOTY Contender! (RECAP)

ICYMI | Bohachuk vs Ortiz Jr.! August 10th Was A Movie From Start To Finish! FOTY Contender! (RECAP)

Golden Boy Boxing 5 hours ago Boxing Videos



Vergil Ortiz Wins First Interim World Title, But He Wants More! Jr Middleweight World Champions, Vergil Ortiz Jr Is Coming For All The Titles!
Charles Conwell Continues to impress scoring 2nd KO in 2nd Golden Boy Fight! The Ohio Native wants a shot at the Main Event Winner!
Kenneth Sims Jr Gets Dominant Victory In Golden Boy Debut, Facing Adversity In Getting New Opponent 48hrs Before The Fight!
Gabriela Fundora Successfully Defends Her IBF Flyweight World Title For The 2nd Time In A Shut out Performance Over Daniela Asenjo!
And The Future Of Boxing Looks To Continue His Fast Paced Trajectory, As Joel Iriarte, Of Bakersfield, CA Scored His 4th KO in 5months, Since Debuting March 16th, 2024!

Serhii Bohachuk vs Vergil Ortiz Jr.
Aug. 10th, 2024 – Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas, NV – #BohachukOrtizJr

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #boxeo #oscardelahoya #boxing2024 #boxinghighlights #vergil #ortiz #jr #vergilortiz #texas #usa #watchondazn #ringside #recap #bohachukortiz #highlights #highlight

Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on TikTok:
https://bit.ly/4bDOXVa
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl

Tags

About Golden Boy Boxing

Check Also

Shakur Stevenson Opens Up About Public Criticism, Tank Davis Fight, Protecting Your 0 | ATS Fight

The next level link ups don’t stop! On the newest ATS Fight interview, Andre Ward …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved