ICYMI | Bohachuk vs Ortiz Jr.! August 10th Was A Movie From Start To Finish! FOTY Contender! (RECAP)





Vergil Ortiz Wins First Interim World Title, But He Wants More! Jr Middleweight World Champions, Vergil Ortiz Jr Is Coming For All The Titles!

Charles Conwell Continues to impress scoring 2nd KO in 2nd Golden Boy Fight! The Ohio Native wants a shot at the Main Event Winner!

Kenneth Sims Jr Gets Dominant Victory In Golden Boy Debut, Facing Adversity In Getting New Opponent 48hrs Before The Fight!

Gabriela Fundora Successfully Defends Her IBF Flyweight World Title For The 2nd Time In A Shut out Performance Over Daniela Asenjo!

And The Future Of Boxing Looks To Continue His Fast Paced Trajectory, As Joel Iriarte, Of Bakersfield, CA Scored His 4th KO in 5months, Since Debuting March 16th, 2024!

Serhii Bohachuk vs Vergil Ortiz Jr.

Aug. 10th, 2024 – Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas, NV – #BohachukOrtizJr

