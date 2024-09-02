Supporting cast confirmed for blockbuster Oct 26 Catterall vs. Prograis showdown

Hyde Super-Lightweight Campbell Hatton (14-1, 5 KOs), now training under Barry Smith at the Ben Davison Performance Centre in Harlow, Essex, jumps straight back into a rematch with Doncaster’s James Flint (14-2-2, 3 KOs), looking to avenge the first loss of his professional career.

‘Hurricane’ Hatton was soundly beaten by Flint when challenging for the Central Area 140 lbs title at the Utilita Arena Sheffield in March, but armed with a new training team, the 23-year-old Manchester City fanatic is aiming to get his career back on track by silencing his doubters.

Sunderland’s rising Welterweight star Pat McCormack (5-0, 5 KOs) returns to the ring for his first fight since July 2023 to face Argentina’s William Andres Herrera (16-3, 7 KOs) for the vacant WBA Intercontinental Title and there’s action on the card for Leeds Super-Welterweight Ishmael Davis (13-0, 6 KOs), Manchester Super-Welterweight talent William Crolla (5-0, 4 KOs), Liverpool Middleweight Ste Clarke (4-0, 1 KO), Liverpool Featherweight talent Joe McGrail (10-0, 5 KOs) and Heywood Bantamweight debutant Emily Whitworth.

“I’ve been desperate to get back in the ring since I unified the division in Manchester back in April,” said Scotney. “That night was a dream come true for me and it seems like the city is becoming a second home.

“Right now all that matters is October 26 where I’m fully focused on defending what’s mine. I’m ready to prove I’m the number one in the Super-Bantamweight division.”

