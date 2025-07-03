Agrba and Neri Muñoz to Clash in WBA Title Eliminator in Ekaterinburg – World Boxing Association

The stakes will be high this Saturday, July 5, at the DIVS Arena in Ekaterinburg, Russia, as a critical WBA super lightweight title eliminator takes center stage. Unbeaten Russian contender Khariton Agrba (15-0, 9 KOs) will square off against Argentina’s hard-hitting Rubén Neri Muñoz (17-2, 13 KOs) in a pivotal step toward a shot at the 140-pound crown.

Agrba, 29, currently holds the WBA Continental belt and enters the bout riding a wave of momentum after decision wins over Claudio Daneff, Vage Sarukhanyan, and José Ángel Rosa. Known for his polished technique, high-output pressure, and compact defense, the Russian has showcased his ring IQ and respectable power — stopping 60% of his opponents inside the distance.

Across the ring will stand Rubén Neri Muñoz, a 27-year-old from Bahía Blanca who’s enjoying the best stretch of his career. In 2024 alone, he’s racked up three knockout wins, including an emphatic stoppage over Canada’s Chann Thonson (17-1) and a successful defense of his WBA Fedelatin title on home soil. With a knockout rate north of 70%, Muñoz brings danger in both hands and is aiming to make a statement in just his second fight abroad.

“This is my chance to rise again,” said Muñoz. “I’ve trained like never before, and I’m going to Russia looking for the knockout.” The Argentine has even drawn comparisons between this moment and the iconic Rocky IV showdown — stepping into enemy territory with everything on the line.

With Agrba’s technical discipline and Muñoz’s raw explosiveness, the contrasting styles are expected to create fireworks from the opening bell. This one has all the makings of a thriller — and the winner moves one step closer to a world title opportunity in one of boxing’s deepest divisions.