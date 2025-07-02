Romanov and Yunovidov Set for Interim World Title Clash in Ekaterinburg – World Boxing Association

This Saturday, July 5, Russia’s Evgeny Romanov and Georgiy Yunovidov will square off for the WBA interim bridgerweight world title in the main event at the DIVS Arena in Ekaterinburg.

Romanov (19-1, 12 KOs), 39, enters the ring as one of the most seasoned names in the Russian boxing circuit. Known for his orthodox stance, punching power, and experience in high-stakes bouts, Romanov is eager to make a statement after suffering his first professional loss to Zhaoxin Zhang back in February.

Standing across from him will be 32-year-old Georgiy Yunovidov (10-1, 6 KOs), a younger, taller contender with a reach advantage (192 cm to Romanov’s 183 cm) and a burning ambition to break into the elite ranks. Despite a shorter professional résumé, Yunovidov has shown sound technique and respectable power. His most recent outing was a solid win over Vitaly Kudukhov in September 2024.

Both fighters share more than just nationality and style—they’re driven by the same goal: to raise the WBA bridgerweight belt and cement their place at the top of a growing division.

Ekaterinburg is gearing up for a night of homegrown boxing with international implications, as all eyes turn to the Ural region for a showdown that could redefine the landscape of the bridgerweight class.