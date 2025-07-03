Meatball Launches Boxing Career With Matchroom

“This was always the dream,” said McCann. “As everyone knows, I’ve boxed before. My weight didn’t get added to the Olympic Games, so the only other option was MMA. MMA has given me a phenomenal life – one that boxing could never give me, but my love was always in the squared circle.

“I cannot wait to fight. I can’t wait to show everyone the pedigree of boxing that I’ve got. People will probably think that I’m just going to run in and just try and take chins off, which is correct, that is what I’m going to do! But I’ll do it in an educated manner. I worked so hard on building the brand in MMA and changing stereotypes.

“There was only one place I was coming. There was offers from everywhere, but I did send Eddie a little message. I said it’s better the devil you know than the devil you don’t know. There’s no other place I’d rather be. This is the premier show for me. I’ve known everyone at Matchroom for quite a long time, and I’ve got a good relationship with Eddie.

“I’ve always been at the shows for the past few years causing trouble and now I get to bring all the scousers with me and have a go. The ultimate goal is to be a World Champion. I’ve got to earn my stripes like everyone else. I want a World Title within eight fights.”

“I’m incredibly excited to announce Molly McCann as Matchroom Boxing’s latest signing,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. “Molly will compete now as a professional boxer – about time! Former ABA champion. Everyone knows the ability as a boxer. She has been a massive star within the UFC and built her profile globally. We’re delighted to start the journey with her, and we’re delighted she’s chosen to sign with Matchroom.

“We’re going to be fighting her all around the world. There’s going to be some massive nights. I had the pleasure of watching her cage side in the UFC. The energy and the fanbase of this woman is incredible. She’s a great person and a great fighter, and now she’s putting the gloves on for real. The boxing journey is about to begin.

“We’re talking about Molly starting somewhere around the Bantamweight division. There’s some really good fighters there. She is a professional fight novice at the moment. She’s not a boxing novice; she’s got great pedigree. The movement of her career is going to be really interesting. The most important thing is to be active. We need to keep building her boxing brand now.

“She has the ability to be a huge star in boxing. We’re looking at around six or seven fights in year one, and then after that we’re pretty much ready to go. You’re going to see her fighting for a World Championship within 12 months I think.”