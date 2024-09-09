Niyomtrong retained his crown against Winwood – World Boxing Association

Thammanoon Niyomtrong retained his World Boxing Association (WBA) minimum super champion belt after defeating Alex Winwood by majority decision on Saturday in Jondaloop, Australia.

The Thai had a tough fight in which he went from strength to strength to earn scorecards of 114-112, 114-112 and 113-113, which allow him to keep his crown and his undefeated record.

Niyomtrong faced a very technical and fast opponent who used his jab very well and took several of the early rounds thanks to his strategy of walking the ring, combining with his punches and staying out of the visitor’s reach.

However, the champion was getting his distance and the seventh round was key as he managed to knock Winwood down and put him in very bad condition. He punished him for the rest of the round but the local was able to survive and get to the campaign.

In the tenth, Niyomtrong caused another knockdown, which was enough to continue scoring points and the second half of the fight was pretty much tilted in his favour, which allowed him to get this big win.

The Asian now has 25 wins and 9 knockouts, while Winwood’s record stands at 4 wins, 1 loss and 2 knockouts.