Watch the amusing moment at the final press conference when Daniel Dubois cuts off Anthony Joshua and immediately regretted it…
#shorts #joshuadubois #boxing
Watch the amusing moment at the final press conference when Daniel Dubois cuts off Anthony Joshua and immediately regretted it…
#shorts #joshuadubois #boxing
Tags * Anthony Boxing cuts DANIEL Dubois Eddie Hearn Interview Joshua Matchroom Matchroom Boxing Presser regrets
September 19, 2024 — Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois Press Conference live from London, United …