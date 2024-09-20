“She Quit On Her Stool!” – inCamp: Rhiannon Dixon vs Terri Harper





The WBO World Lightweight Title is on the line in Sheffield, Saturday 28 September as Rhiannon Dixon makes her first defence against Terri Harper. Follow both Champion and Challenger in training camp as they prepare for battle. Dixon insists she wasn’t forced into making the fight whilst Harper admits it could be the last roll of the dice…

