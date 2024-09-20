Full Fight | Jaime Munguia vs Liam Smith! Munguia Puts In Work For His 1st Title Defense! (FREE)





Jaime Munguia In His First Title Defense As WBO Super Welterweight Champion!

Liam Smith Did Not Stop Coming, Taking Everything Munguia Gave At 154, Taking The Champ The Distance!

Jaime Munguia Now At Super Middleweight Will Take On Erik Bazinyan, As A Come Back Fight Coming Off His First Career Loss To Canelo Alvarez Back In May, 2024!

Munguia vs Bazinyan Will Be Live Sept. 20th From Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, AZ and Streaming On ESPN!

Jaime Munguia vs Liam Smith

July 21st, 2018 – Hard Rock Hotel, Las Vegas, NV – #MunguiaSmith

