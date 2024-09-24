Cruz vs Gangloff for the WBA Continental belt  – World Boxing Association

Undefeated American LeAnna Cruz will face French Mailys Gangloff for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental super flyweight crown this Saturday night.

Philadelphia’s Arena 2300 will be the venue for the bout, which will mark the debut of former WBA world champion Kali Reis as a boxing promoter with her company KOhen Promotiones.

Cruz is a 26-year-old fighter who has been rising steeply in her career since making her debut in 2021. She will be on home turf, as she is a Pennsylvania native and wants to use that motivation to her advantage for this fight.

Gangloff is 28 years old and will be making her first fight in the United States after making most of her career in her native country and one fight in Italy. The European comes in with two consecutive wins and looking to spoil the party for the home fighter.

Cruz has 8 wins in her professional career, while she has not lost any fight. On the other hand, Gangloff has 10 wins, 4 losses and 3 knockouts.