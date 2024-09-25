Home / Boxing Videos / Eddie Hearn on Anthony Joshua Loss: The Response Has Been Like Someone Has Died

Eddie Hearn on Anthony Joshua Loss: The Response Has Been Like Someone Has Died

DAZN Boxing 58 mins ago Boxing Videos



Eddie Hearn caught up with Ade Oladipo to discuss Anthony Joshua’s loss to Daniel Dubois on the Riyadh Season Card: Wembley Edition and what’s next for the two-time former heavyweight champion.

@Turki_alalshikh

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Sign up to DAZN now 👉 http://DAZN.com/youtube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol Press Conference LIVE | Light-Heavyweight UNDISPUTED 👑 #RiyadhSeason

Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol meet in London as part of another spectacular Riyadh Season …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved